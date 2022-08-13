Kajari Teej 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

HAPPY KAJARI TEEJ 2022: The Kajari Teej fast is observed yearly during the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha and Bhadra Paksha months. This year’s fast will be celebrated on Sunday, August 14. Kajari Teej also goes by the names Kajali Teej, Budhi Teej, and Saturi Teej. This fast is observed to seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. According to Hindu texts, married women observe this fast for their husbands to enjoy a long and healthy life. Unmarried women, on the other hand, observe it to find the spouse of their dreams.

Kajari Teej: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timings for Kajari Teej will start at 12:53 PM on August 13 and will end at 10:35 PM on August 14.

Kajari Teej: Puja Vidhi

According to beliefs, women must bathe and rise up early in the morning to follow the fast. They should refrain from working and make a commitment to observe the nirjala fast, which indicates that they would not drink or eat anything throughout the day.

After that, put up an idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at the location where you worship. Make sure the idols are dressed in red or yellow clothing. After that, gift Lord Shiva gangajal, cow’s milk, belpatra, datura, white flowers, honey and sandalwood,. The fast is intended to be broken in the evening, when Arghya is offered to the moon.

Kajari Teej: Significance

In some areas, the Kajari celebration is also known as Satudi Teej or Bundi Teej. While Hariyali Teej is referred to as Choti Teej, this is referred to as Badi Teej. This celebration is equally significant for married women. According to Hindu traditions, fasting on Kajari Teej bestows happiness to women in their married lives.

Kajari Teej: Mantra

Om Shoolpanaye Namah. Om Pinakavrushe Namah. Om Pashupataye Namah. Om Shivaye Namah.

