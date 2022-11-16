Kajol Sets Fashion Goals With Her Red Hot Look For Salaam Venky's Trailer Launch

One of the most staple colours to have in your wardrobe is red. You can never go wrong with a red-coloured outfit, especially a saree or a Kurti. Such is the power of red, that you can wear this colour to any occasion without looking underdressed or overdressed. If you are someone who wants to sport a red coloured saree, take inspiration from Kajol’s recent appearance for the trailer launch of Salaam Venky.

Kajol is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Salaam Venky. She was spotted outside the venue of the trailer launch of the film, looking bright and radiant in a beautiful red saree. She also uploaded her OOTD (outfit of the day) on her Instagram page. She looked every bit graceful in the photos. The red Eagle Nebula saree is from the shelves of Kapardara.

It is a minimalist outfit that has an eagle embroidered in red threads on the borders of the saree. The actress wore a matching backless blouse that is sleeveless and features a deep neckline. For accessories, Kajol wore statement stone-studded earrings and deep red bangles from the shelves of Joolry. However, for the promotional event, the actress added two white bangles at the ends to bring a slight contrast to the monochrome look.

Kajol chose subtle yet radiant makeup. She opted for bold and black smokey eyes. She chose bright skin with flushed cheeks, and a muted lip colour. Kajol let her hair open.

“Evening vibes in the morning," read the caption posted with the photos.

The actress’s fashion choice for the day seems to mirror her look from the poster of the Revathy-directed movie. In the poster as well, Kajol can be seen wearing a lightweight saree and sporting a simple look.

If you want to elevate your look further, you can swap the blouse with contrasting colours, like white, black, or grey and add a pearl necklace and earrings for a sophisticated look.

