Kamal Haasan's Fashion Line KH House Of Khaddar Steps Into the Retail Space

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s recently launched fashion line ‘KH House of Khaddar’(KHHK) has been in the news ever since its launch one year ago. Apart from its aim to uplift the lives of handloom weavers in India, the brand prides itself in modernising Khadi to suit the youth’s sensibilities by presenting it in a chic new avatar. The brand had earlier this year,unveiled their collection ‘Warp and Weft’ at the Paris Fashion Week and recently showcased their new collection at the New York Fashion Week as well. The brand’s massive success in the direct to consumer online market has prompted the team to expand into the retail in India. KH House of Khaddar will now be available at ‘Collage’, a boutique store in Chennai that houses some of the most popular brands in the country.

Interestingly, KHHK is already retailing in various locations in the United States of America with Chicago being their headquarters.

As the brand takes its first step into the retail space in our country, the team headed by legendary actor Kamal Haasan in partnership with leading designer Amritha Ram, plans to roll out the collection not only across the nation but globally as well, with the Middle East being the next overseas location. KH house of Khaddar, like most Kamal Haasan ventures, is a pioneer of sorts in the fashion world and in the span of just a year, has managed to revolutionise the Khadi fabric and present it to the world in an elegant and suave way.

Commenting on the same, Amritha Ram says “It’s been an exciting journey, this one year of KHHK. We launched last year with our fall winter in Chicago, and began 2022 with revolutionary fabric of Khaddar. We blended Khaddar and denim and presented Khaddar Denim edit at the Paris Fashion Week. We participated in one the biggest trade shows in United States at Las Vegas Convention. We are retailing in about 8 outlets other than the one in Chicago in United States. We closed the year on a high note at the New York Sustainability series - A Fashion Week. We started off the brand saying Redefining Khadi and now I think we should change the caption to Redifined Khadi. It feels very exciting, and it’s been a great journey with Kamal Haasan sir. His vision never goes wrong, right from trying to put together a photoshoot to putting together a collection, he is always there giving his inputs which are very quirky, unique and special. Now we are off to retailing at one of the prestigious store ‘Collage’. The store is known for its hand curated collections. We are looking forward to this next leg of our journey and have alot more coming next year."

On the film front, post the global success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan is now working on ‘Hindustani 2’ and Mani Ratnam’s next which will be produced by the actor’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

