Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Know Date, Muhurta and Prana Time of First Ekadashi of Shravan

The auspicious month on Hindu calendar, Shravan has begun from July 14. It is believed that the month of Shravan is one of the most loved months of Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees keep fasts, pray to Lord Shiva, and visit temples. Many people also visit the various shrines like Kedarnath, Amarnath, Badrinath and Kashi Vishwanath. The first Ekadashi of Shravan month is called Kamika Ekadashi. This day is observed d on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Shravan month as per the Hindu Vedic Calendar. According to beliefs, by observing fast on Kamika Ekadashi, one gets freedom of all the sins.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Date and Timing

According to Panchang, the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of Shravan month will begin at 11:27 am on July 23 and will be in effect till 1:45 pm on July 24. The fast will be kept on Sunday, July 24.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurta

On July 24, Rohini Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 10:00 pm. The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:15 am to 04:47 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 pm till 12:55 pm on Kamika Ekadashi. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:03 pm to 07:27 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm.

Those who wish to keep the fast should get up in the Brahma Muhurat and worship Lord Vishnu before the Vridhi Yoga ends. Vridhi Yoga will end at 2:02 pm on July 24.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Prana Timings

Prana timings are important for breaking the fast. The day long fast which begins on July 24 will break after the sunrise on July 25. On Monday, Prana timings are from 5:38 am to 8:22 am.

