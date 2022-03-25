Kangana Ranaut Rocks a Gorgeous Jamdani Saree on the Ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

A day after her 35th birthday, Kangana Ranaut flew to Delhi to support a noble cause. The actress has always been vocal for local, and supported Indian weaves and textiles to the hilt. In the same vein, the actress turned up for the Khadi India show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which was a huge celebration of fabrics made in India.

The Khadi India show brought together between five labels - MOSSI Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anavila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka – each bringing their signature styles to life through Indian weaves. Kangana walked the ramp in a white jamdani saree, paired with a white jacket.

“It was a pleasure to be back on the ramp and for something so special like Khadi. I promote all Indian fabrics. The whole world is now talking about organic, skin-friendly, environment friendly fabrics – these are our Asian fabrics, which have been existing for thousands of years. There is proof that in pre-historic times we used to supply fabrics to the whole world. We talk about the environment - synthetic fabric is so bad for sea life, water or soil," she said after the show.

“As youngsters, this should be our contribution to the country. This is how you can make a difference in the larger scheme of things. Whenever you buy something, ensure it is made in India. Khadi should be our identity. This jamdani saree that I am wearing today, this is becoming extinct slowly. It is going to disappear. Only last generation of people are making it. It is such a beautiful weave from Bengal. There are so many kinds of fabrics like this that are disappearing," she added.

“So we as individuals have to choose to promote India, Indian fabrics. We are not going to benefit just us - because this is all organic and that’s the direction in which the world is going these days – we’ll also provide employment to so many people. So please consider this, it is going to change the face of the earth as well," Kangana concluded.

