Kangana Ranaut Stuns in Deep purple Valentino Creation, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut’s latest look for Lock Upp’s weekend eviction episode was nothing short of sequined glamour. The actress opted for a sequined purple gown from Valentino Spring Summer 2022 collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi, Kangana’s gown came with a thigh-high slit and a floor-length cape. The Valentino evening dress also featured a plunging neckline. The actress completed the look with a pair of gladiator sandals and a large linked necklace. For make-up, Kangana opted for a dramatic purple eyeshadow and a dewy finish. The actress tied her hair in a neat bun to complete the look.

Kangana’s recent looks for the reality show which streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player have been quite remarkable. Last week, Kangana had opted for a power suit as she made her appearance on the show. The actress, styled by Sukriti Grover, wore an emerald green three-piece suit by British high fashion brand Helen Anthony. A reminder of the bygone era, the suit featured a sharply cut tailcoat and golden buttons. Kangana accessorised her look with contrasting gold earrings and a pair of black and gold heels.

The actress made a statement in a bright neon green ensemble in her earlier Lock Upp appearance. Kangana had worn a sequined neon bodycon dress, by Tanieya Khanuja. Kangana’s dress featured a sweetheart neckline and broad shoulder straps. The actress matched her stilettos with her feisty dress as she wore neon green pumps. To amp up the glam quotient, Kangana added a creative braided middle parting to her pulled-back ponytail.

Another monochrome look served by the actress featured a jet black sequined mini dress. The glamorous creation by Laithma Alouf featured dramatic puffed shoulders and full sleeves.

Lock Upp marks Kangana’s TV debut.

