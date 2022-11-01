Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Top 5 Traditional Dishes of Karnataka You Must Try

KANNADA RAJYOTSAVA 2022: Every year on November 1, “Rajyotsava" day is observed as it marks the birth of Karnataka state. This day commemorates the union of Kannada-speaking regions leading to the formation of Karnataka in 1956. The state boasts of an architectural marvel- Hampi, the coffee land of Karnataka - Chikkamagaluru, the Silicon Valley of India- Bangalore and the cascading Jhari waterfalls to name a few. Karnataka is a land of rich culture, heritage, art forms, spirituality, and famous cuisines which is a crowd puller.

Karnataka’s cuisine is influenced by its neighbours like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. But the taste varies from region to region. Mangalore is famous for its tanginess in seafood, while North Karnataka’s food is comparatively spicier. A few of the staple foods are ragi, rice, urad dal, and semolina.

Let’s look at some of the traditional foods of Karnataka:

Neer Dosa

In the language of Tulu, ‘neer’ means water. Neer Dosa is one of the most popular dishes in Karnataka. To make the dish, you need to soak the rice in water overnight, and no fermentation is needed. Neer Dosa is typically served with chutney, curry or sambar. Mangalorean Biryani

This Biryani can be prepared with or without meat. What makes the Mangalorean Biryani special is the rich and aromatic flavours of the gravy. It consists of coconut, coriander seeds, cardamom, fennel seeds, clove, ginger, dry red chilli, cumin seeds and garlic; ground to form a thick paste. After sauteing the vegetables, it is mixed with the rice and served with curd or raita. Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi means hot in Kannada. Bisi Bele Bath is supposed to be eaten hot and is essentially a blend of rice, lentils, vegetables and spices cooked together to create a flavourful dish. It is often served with dollops of ghee, potato chips or boondi. Mysore Pak

In India, Mysore Pak is fairly common. Besan (gram flour), ghee, and sugar are the only ingredients required to make Mysore Pak. Because of the besan and ghee, the texture of the dessert feels rich. Korri Gassi

The words Korri means chicken and Gassi means curry. The curry requires tender chicken chunks cooked with herbs, spices, and freshly crushed coconut. This is a well-known Mangalorean dish and is frequently served alongside neer dosa or roti.

