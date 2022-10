Kansa Vadh to Utpanna Ekadashi, Fasts and Festivals in November 2022

The festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja are over and we are ready to welcome the month of November, which brings with it some important days and fasts. As per the Hindu calendar, the month will begin with Durga Ashtami, followed by Devutthana Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah and the holy month of Kartik will end in the second week with Kartik Purnima on November 8, 2022.

Devutthana Ekadashi will be observed on November 4. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu emerges from his Yoga Nidra slumber of four months and will take charge of the universe from Lord Shiva again. Following this day, people can schedule their engagements, Griha Pravesh, and weddings following the Hindu calendar.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

This month will also see the celebration of the Total Lunar eclipse, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Diwali.

Here’s a complete list of the festivals-

November 1 - Tuesday: Gopashtami and Masik Durga Ashtami

November 2 - Wednesday: Akshaya Navami, Jagaddhatri Puja, Sata Yuga

November 3 - Thursday: Kansa Vadh

November 4 - Friday: Bhishma Panchak begins, Devutthana Ekadashi

November 5 - Saturday: Tulsi Vivah, Yogeshwara Dwadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Tamasa Manvadi

November 6 - Sunday: Vaikunth Chaturdashi, Vishweshwara Vrat

November 7 - Monday: Manikarnika Snan, Dev Diwali, Kartik Chaumsi Chaudas

November 8 - Tuesday: Bhishma Panchak ends, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Pushkara Snan, Chandra Grahan, Kartik Ashtahnika Ends, Kartik Rath Yatra, Kartik Purnima Vrat, Kartika Purnima,

Anavadhan, Uttam Manvadi

November 10 - Thursday: Rohini Vrat

November 12 - Saturday: Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

November 14 - Monday: Nehru Jayanti Children’s Day

November 16 - Wednesday: Kalabhairav Jayanti, Vrishchika Sankranti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami

Advertisement

November 17 - Thursday: Mandala Pooja Begins

November 20 - Sunday: Utpanna Ekadashi

November 21 - Monday: Pradosh Vrat

November 22 - Tuesday: Masik Shivratri

November 23 - Wednesday: Darsha Amavasya, Anavadhan, Margashirsha Amavasya

November 24 - Thursday: Ishti

November 25 - Friday: Chandra Darshana

November 27 - Sunday: Vinayaka Chaturthi

November 28 - Monday: Vivah Panchami, Subramanya Sashti, Nag Panchami (Telugu), Skanda Sashti

November 29 - Tuesday: Champa Sashti

Advertisement

November 30 - Wednesday: Masik Durga Ashtami

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here