Kapalbhati: All You Need to Know About Doing it Right

Kapalbhati is a very important breathing technique that helps in improving metabolism, heart health, memory and concentration power. It also helps in releasing the toxins from the body. Though it’s a quite common exercise for Yoga practitioners many people get it wrong or practice it in a wrong way.

In a recent Facebook Live with News18 Yoga instructor Savita Yadav shared a few tips for better results of Kapalbhati and the precautions to be taken by those who are practicing this exercise at home regularly.

Kapalbhati increases blood circulation, which also helps in keeping heart problems away. However, there are some precautions to be kept in mind. If in case you are a heart patient, your lungs are weak or there are chronic problems in the stomach, then don’t perform this exercise, suggested Yadav. Those facing the problems of hyper acidity should not also do it.

Right way to practice Kapalbhati

Sit on a mat and make a meditation posture. Keep your eyes closed and focus on your breathing. Inhale and exhale rhythmically, while chanting Om.

Take a deep breath and exhale outwards with force. Try not to pay attention to whether your stomach is going inwards or outwards, it should happen on its own. You can follow the exercise as shown in this video.

Continue the breathing process for a minute. Keep in mind to only do it to your ability without forcing yourself. Inhale the air, hold it for a minute and then exhale while relaxing. This will help you strengthen your abdomen and to avoid problems related to metabolism and digestive system.

This exercise can also help you reduce belly fat. It uses forceful breathing which also strengthens the lungs and increases their capacity.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

