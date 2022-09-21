Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Give Us Some Major Couple Goals in These Pics

The power couple of the Bigg Boss season 15 keeps breaking the internet with their sizzling chemistry both on and off-screen. Wondering who we are talking about? Are we hearing some guesses? Yes, they are none other than Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Have you ever thought that you can slay with your partner just like this and set a couple of goals? Absolutely, yes. We have the lovely couple that keeps giving us some lessons on how to give some best couple shots.

As Karan said, “The moment that broke the internet," quite literally. You too can use the escalator while shopping at the malls and pose just like the couple did. We are sure you will be making noises with the picture itself.

The couple is undoubtedly the best when it comes to posing as it comes naturally to them. You too can go for subtle poses like this if you are too shy to look into the cameras. Place your chin on your partner’s shoulder and you are sorted for your next click.

Are you on a beach vacation and are not able to give a perfect shot? Don’t worry you have our love gurus teaching us to take the best shot on the beaches. We are sure this would be your favourite pose once you try it.

Use your bike as a prop for the next picture. No, we are not saying this, the power couple said it and did it as well and we are in awe.

Heading for a cocktail party and need a picture? Next time use your mirror and raise the temperatures with your fire chemistry just like our OG couple.

