Kareena Kapoor bids adieu to biryani and halwa as she returns to her yoga mat

Recently, netizens were drooling over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram feed, as she gorged on mouth-watering biryani and moong dal ka halwa in two of her videos. Well, Bebo is not only a true blue foodie but also a health freak and keeping that in mind Kareena has bid her adieu to scrumptious biryani and halwa, as she returned to her yoga mat. The 3 Idiots actress, who was busy indulging in delicious dishes, resumed her fitness regime on Friday, as her yoga instructor started following her on Instagram.

Kareena, who is a dedicated yoga enthusiast, dropped a short video of her morning yoga routine on her official Instagram account and it is winning the internet for all the right reasons. In the video, the fashionista can be seen nailing yoga stretching routines, and honestly, Bebo is inspiring us all to ditch our cheat meals and get in action on our yoga mats. The video begins with Kareena balancing her body with hands and feet on the floor and her face towards the sky.

Advertisement

Next, she can be seen stretching her one hand upwards, and then she instantly changes her yoga asana to the Downward-Facing Dog or Adho Mukha Svanasana. These instant changes give us the hint that the diva has an extremely flexible body, which she gained after years of hard work. In the rest of the video, the actress can be seen repeating the same routine multiple times.

The internet sensation can be seen sporting stylish black and white athleisure. To avoid the diversion, Kareena tied her hair in the messy top bun, as she burns some of her calories. While referring to her previous posts, Kareena wrote in the caption, “When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it’s time to say bye to the biryani and halwa." And while revealing her love for biryani and halwa, she ended her caption with the hashtag “Until We Meet Again".

The actress is trained by celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is also known for training several other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Panday. Parwani also acknowledged Kareena’s hilarious caption, as she commented, “Kareena Kapoor Khan you were on fire now let’s kill it and earn that halwa & biryani again".

Advertisement

Watch Kareena Kapoor’s latest video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbhwwLMjN3c/

For those who don’t know, the actress swears by yoga and makes sure to let her fans and followers know about the benefits of the same. Several times, Kareena has posted glimpses of her workout and yoga routines. Take a look at them here:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWsceThIdkY/?utm_medium=share_sheet

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsejOdIvgZ/?utm_medium=share_sheet

What are your views about the video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.