Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Here To Beat The Winter Blues With Her Amazing Workout That Includes Weighted Squats

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and this diva never misses out on a good workout session come hail or high water. The actress is a fitness freak and her recent video is proof of the same. The video shows Bebo performing weighted squats at home and it is amazing to see how dedicated she is towards fitness.

The younger Kapoor sister wore a neon-pink co-ord athleisure wear along with white sneakers. She was seen acing those squats with a dumbbell in her hand as her favourite Diljit Dosanjh track, ‘Born to shine’ played in the background. And in case you think this is not enough to motivate you to follow a good workout routine, wait till you hear the caption, which read- “It’s Monday … chalo utho everybody."

Squats are the perfect exercise if you want to strengthen your core muscles along with your lower back and legs. It is one of those cardio exercises that can enhance your overall well being and in case you want to spruce it up and do a combination of cardio and strength then include weights to your set just like Bebo.

If you are someone who is necessarily not into fitness, then squats are the perfect exercise to start your fitness journey with. 3 sets of squats will target specific groups of muscles and work towards increasing their mobility and flexibility.

While it is a tempting opportunity to combine strength and cardio for fitness enthusiasts, one must remember to take it slow and use weights that will not weigh your shoulder down and it is always a good choice to wear an exercise belt which can in turn protect you from several injuries and help you have a uniform balance.

