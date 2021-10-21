Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares her Thursday Workout Stats on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing her fitness routine on Instagram following the birth of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan earlier this year. In her latest Instagram Stories, Kareena shared the statistics of her Thursday workout routine with her 8 million followers.

The actress shared a picture of her Apple watch which flashed how many steps the actress took and the distance she ran this morning. Kareena ran for 6.85 kilometers which simplified to a whopping 9,125 steps as informed by the Apple watch screen. The actress shared her fitness achievement with her online followers and also added a fun gif which read, “run baby run."

In her previous Instagram Stories, Kareena shared how she is practicing yoga along with her group of friends. The actress attends virtual Yoga sessions with her trainer as she shares her dedication to follow a healthy and fit lifestyle. Kareena is often featured in Integrative Health and Wellness Coach, Anshuka’s Instagram handle. In her latest Instagram post, Anshuka showcased how Kareena has aced yoga asanas that test the balancing skills of a person. The Instagram Reel shared by Anshuka earlier today showed Kareena practicing a range of Yoga poses including the Vrikshasana where she was seen balancing her body on one leg and some other challenging positions. Anshuka mentioned in the caption that balancing poses are extremely important to add to one’s daily fitness practice. “They build strength, coordination, isolate muscles and force you straight into being present. With time you watch how your balance gets better and deeper and in that moment how the body and mind connect."

Advertisement

In an earlier Instagram post shared by the fitness coach, Kareena was seen practicing another intense balancing Yoga asana, the Natarajasana.

The 41-year-old actress is certainly inspiring many of her followers to take up fitness seriously.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.