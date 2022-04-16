Kareena Kapoor Stuns in Blush Pink Saree by Manish Malhotra for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Ceremony

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the biggest Bollywood news of the week. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan also stole the show by making a stunning entry with her husband Saif Ali Khan at the venue. And undoubtedly, the Pataudis looked every bit of royal. Kareena won millions of hearts with her style statement, and yet again the charming appearance and alluring beauty of the actress mesmerised her fans. Bebo turned heads as she made the grand entry in a blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra from his Summer Couture.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kareena’s close designer friend dropped a series of pictures wherein the actress can be seen striking poses for the camera. While sharing the photos, Manish Malhotra detailed his work of art in the caption and wrote, “The very beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan Stunning in a classic real zari embroidered timeless organza saree," and ended the caption with a handful of hashtags - “Khaab, Summer Couture 2022, collection". Kareena paired her sheer saree with a heavy embroidered strappy blouse. Bebo chose to keep her straight tresses open. The actress amped up her sizzling look with elegant accessories. She chose an embellished bangle, pearl layered neckpiece with golden work, matching earrings and a maang tikka.

The actress completed her look with a blush pink embroidered potli purse. This time, Bebo ditched her smokey eye look and went for a pink nude makeup look with slight kohl eyes, and blushed cheeks. For those who don’t know, Kareena chose Manish Malhotra’s ensemble even for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi celebration. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked diva in pastel festive lehenga, which was looking gorgeous due to its overall mirrorwork. We loved her strappy blouse that featured plunged V neck and heavy embroidered sheer dupatta with mirror work

The actress paired her designer outfit with a silver glittery subtle necklace and matching earrings. Her blushed pink makeup made her appear drop-dead gorgeous.

