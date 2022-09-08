Kareena Kapoor's Athleisure Looks Are A Combination Of Comfort And Glam

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name has become synonymous with top-notch fashion. The actor has time and again upped her fashion game from casual ensembles to ethnic wear, to athleisure collections.

Her recent Instagram post is a testament to the fact that you can look glam in your workout clothes as well without going over the top with makeup. Her new photoshoot with Puma is all about glam and comfort and is a total trendsetter.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to post photos from her photoshoot with Puma and sent her fan into a frenzy with her athleisure collection. The actor picked a pastel violet co-ord. The Jab We Met actor can be seen wearing a sports bra with a matching colour pencil skirt. She opted for a black leather belt at the waist and a cropped jacket to add a style factor to the outfit. Kareena wore white sneakers and sealed her look by sporting a ponytail and minimal make-up.

In the next set of pictures from the carousel, the actor looked fresh and glamorous in a black sports bra and pink joggers. She accessorized herself in gold hoop earrings. For make-up, she opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Fans and admirers showered love by liking the photos and dropped comments like - “I’ve never seen a more beautiful dress in life!", “Inspiration", “Such a Slayer man", “Flawless styling vibe look" and “Always looking gorgeous and beautiful ".

In a previous post, from the same photoshoot, she was wearing a sports bra and matching tights, which feature panels in the shades of black, mustard, and a stripe of animal print. She chose to wear her hair down in loose curls. Kareena finished her look with bronzed makeup that highlighted her face and added a wild touch to her athleisure wear.

Check out the post here-

What do you think of her workout looks, goals or not?

