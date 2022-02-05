Kareena Kapoor's Diet: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares the Actor's Diet Regime

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s food habits. Diwekar is known for helping the actor achieve the ‘zero size’ figure. People idolise celebrities not just for their spectacular performance on screen but also for their fitness. Kareena Kapoor Khan, for instance, has quite a fan following on social media for promoting fitness by means of yoga, workout sessions, and clean eating habits. The mother of two often posts about consuming nutritious foods and appreciating the body, as opposed to rushing the process of weight loss. Her weight loss journey after two pregnancies has been an inspiration for many. And people are curious to know what Kareena eats every day so as to maintain her body and look stunning both on and off-screen.

Start with a power-packed breakfast

Eat a wholesome meal, 60 to 90 minutes pre-workout, to ensure that you can optimise muscle fibre during exercise. This leads to a bigger afterburn and you will witness the results in a shorter period.

Nimbu pani

This is not the ordinary nimbu pani. Prepare it with sugar, black salt, kesar, and a bit of ginger as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up drink, a few hours post-lunch. This keeps the afternoon slump away, while the kesar works miracles for the hair and skin. The combo of ginger and black salt leaves you feeling light. It also helps in avoiding bloating on hectic working days.

Dal-chawal-ghee

Don’t push the dinner too late, as an early and wholesome dinner ensures good, restorative sleep. It helps the hormones stay in a state of balance, and also has an anti-aging effect on the body. According to the expert, waking up fresh and sleeping soundly are the stepping stones of leading a good life. Dal-Chawal-Ghee acts as a wholesome food, you can also consume khichdi-dahi or doodhi sabzi and jowar roti with ghee at night.

