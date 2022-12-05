Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Says Avoid THESE 3 Mistakes in Your Weight Loss Journey

Every time we look at celebrities’ social media pictures and videos, we wonder what these actors do to remain healthy and fit. Among many celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and her secret mantra is nothing but a proper diet and regular workout. And if you’re also trying to lose those extra kilos, you must opt for some major lifestyle changes to achieve your goal quicker. Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in a recent social media post shared 3 mistakes everyone should avoid making while losing weight.

Scroll below to take a look at it.

Are you following FAD lifestyle trends?

As people fall into the trap of shortcuts or easy weight loss methods, Rujuta says, “You are committing another weight loss mistake if you are, being on a diet that promotes itself as a lifestyle but requires you to download an app, buy a product or have pills."

Waiting for the right time?

Are you a person who’s waiting for 2023 to start? And then make a resolution to eat right and start doing exercise? Now that December is here, you must be thinking about fixing your entire life in the new year, and end up only doing this over and over each year. Rujuta tells the cliche truth, “The right time is NOW, there is NO tomorrow."

Are you focusing numbers on the weighing machine?

To measure your success or failure, it’s easy to start fixating on the numbers on your weighing scale. But do you know fitness cannot be measured like this? “If you lose sleep, appetite and happiness, simultaneously as you lose your weight..then you are just in a lose-lose situation," Rujuta explains, by suggesting, “Gaining health is the key to losing weight."

Here’s how you can follow a healthy lifestyle for weight loss

Drink plenty of water. Start your morning with a glass or two of warm water.

Eat a high-protein breakfast that may help cut cravings and aid in weight loss. Include eggs, nuts, yoghurt, and chia seeds in your diet.

Get involved in physical activities, do yoga and aerobic exercises, which may help in keeping blood sugar levels steady and your body fit.

Start tracking your intake, as what you eat can be an effective way to help boost weight loss and keep yourself accountable.

“Lifestyle is about having good sleep hygiene. A good lifestyle also includes, cooking meals more at home rather than just ordering it from outside and relishing your food nice and slow. It’s about exercising like there’s a tomorrow, because there is one," Rujuta said in her post.

