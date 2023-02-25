Karisma Kapoor Is Inspiration For Comfortable And Casual Fashion In This Co-Ord

Karisma Kapoor is all for comfortable yet trendy fashion statements. The actress was recently spotted at Kareena Kapoor’s younger son Jeh’s birthday bash in a stylish co-ord outfit. Co-ords remain a favourite all through the year. Most Bollywood celebs have been spotted styling them in some of the sassiest ways possible, but for Karisma, co-ords are all about leisure. She sported a green and white set for the party, giving us some major wardrobe inspiration.

For her nephew Jeh’s birthday bash, Karisma Kapoor kept things cool and stylish. The uber-cool co-ord set was from The Jodi Life. She has certainly set the tone for spring in the floral printed set. Her outfit, featuring vibrant green floral prints against a white backdrop, included a shirt with dolman sleeves and a pair of straight-fit pants. Upon taking a closer look, you can notice that the co-ord set also has a checkered pattern, which adds some drama to her chic style. Karisma enhanced her look with a pair of white sneakers, and for accessories, she opted for black sunglasses, beaded bracelets, and a piece of chain-link jewellery. A quilted olive-green sling bag was a nice addition to her look. She left her tresses open, after styling them in soft waves.

Just a few days ago, Karisma was spotted in another casual avatar. She opted for a black T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Karisma carried the laid-back style to absolute perfection. Her oversized black tee was tucked into her pants and she held a black leather sling bag as she posed for the cameras. Karisma gave her outfit the essential punch of colour with vibrant green stilettos and dark red lipstick. Karisma wore her hair open in flowing curls with a side split. The images had a retro vibe to them and reminded us of some timeless styles. “If you’re looking for a sign, here it is," read the caption.

Karisma Kapoor is known for her work in movies such as Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hain and Hero No. 1. She will be next seen in the series with Brown-The First Case, directed by Abhinay Deo. The series also stars Soni Razdan and Surya Sharma. Karisma returned to acting in 2020 with the series Mentalhood.

