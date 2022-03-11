Karisma Kapoor Looks Chic and Elegant in this Sabyasachi Creation, Pics Inside

Karisma Kapoor recently graced the red carpet of Mirchi Music Awards with a classic Sabyasachi creation. The 47-year-old, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, chose to wear a black organza saree that featured an intricate black on black floral embroidery. The breathable nine-yard fabric was draped by Karisma over an elegant sleeveless blouse. The actress opted for a neat bun and accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings from the Sabyasachi jewellery collection.

Karisma’s make-up was minimal with a focus on kohl-rimmed eyes and subtle shimmery grey eye-shadow. The actress wore a neutral shade lip colour to complete the look. Karisma was honoured with the Face of Iconic Bollywood Hits award at the event.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Karisma has worn a creation by the Bengali fashion designer. For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s Mumbai wedding in May 2018, Karisma wore a light and bright floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. Karisma’s ensemble featured an emerald green half sleeved blouse and an organza ivory skirt with vibrant floral work. The ornate top was enhanced with the signature Sabyasachi gold embroidery and balanced with the skirt which came with hand-painted flowers in pastel shades.

Advertisement

Karisma’s love for traditional clothes is quite evident from her Instagram posts. For the Diwali celebrations last year, the actress opted for an Anita Dongre kurta set from the designer’s Utsa collection. The pistachio green traditional ensemble featured a full-sleeved top with a semi-anarkali silhouette and was emblazoned with intricate botanical prints all over the fabric in a contrasting shade of salmon. Karisma’s delicate embroidery, pink piping and gota patti on the yoke added a touch of spark. The matching dupatta also came with the same work and print. The actress wore a solid pistachio green churidaar which balanced the overall look. The actress has accessorised her look with a pair of gold and salmon pink traditional earrings.

Which of the traditional looks served by Karisma is your favourite?

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.