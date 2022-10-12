Karva Chauth 2022: Romantic and Unique Gift Ideas For Your Wife to Make Her Feel Special This Karwa Chauth

HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH 2022: This year Karwa Chauth, an age-old ritual in which married Hindu women observe a fast and pray for their husband’s well-being, will fall on October 13. Every year according to the Hindu calendar, the occasion falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika.

Traditionally, only women would fast for their spouses, but in recent years, many men have joined their wives in fasting. Aside from that, husbands can use this day to make their better half feel more special by surprising them with a gift. Have a look below at some ideas that we’ve prepared.

Footwear

You must be knowing what kind of footwear your partner doesn’t have at the moment. Get them a pair that is trending in the market or one which will go well with their favourite outfit. Pendants

Jewellery is an excellent gift to give to your wife. You can have a pendant made especially for your better half, and it will surely be a thoughtful gift that will melt her heart. A pendant is suitable for any occasion, such as a party, wedding, engagement, or anniversary. Polaroid camera

Who doesn’t wants to get themself clicked in a traditional outfit? On top of it if you instantly get physical access to the photos, wouldn’t that be great? A polaroid camera makes it possible for you. Since married women will be dressed up in beautiful outfits this day, it will be a perfect gift for your spouse. Matching T-Shirt

Instead of getting a normal dress for your life partner, you can purchase two matching T-shirts with quirky prints or slogans. You can twin with her on any outing. Handwritten letter

Handwritten letters have a special value, especially in the times of social media. It is true that love letters are a more lasting expression of affection. Your wife will feel your love every time she reads the letter. So, put your feelings into words and write them down for her.

