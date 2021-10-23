Karwa Chauth 2021: Take Inspiration From Bollywood Divas and Wear Colours As Per Your Zodiac Sign; See Images

The Karwa Chauth fast holds special importance for Hindu women in north India. The Nirjala fast is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Kartika month every year. This year, it will be marked on October 24. On this day, married women get ready in Solah shringar and wear new clothes while performing Karwa Chauth Puja.

They eat ‘Sargi’ before sunrise and keep a day-long fast without anything. Usually, married women wear red clothes on this day, but some of the women choose the colour of their clothes according to their zodiac sign.

It is considered auspicious to wear the clothes as per your zodiac sign on Karwa Chauth. Here are the lucky colours according to the Zodiac sign for Karwa Chauth 2021.

>ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19): Those who belong to the Aries zodiac sign are advised to opt for red and golden sarees, lehengas or suits on Karva Chauth day.

>TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20): Silver coloured sarees or suits or lehengas will be prove lucky for Taurus women.

>GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20): Women with Gemini zodiac sign should go for green as it will be auspicious for Karwachauth day.

>CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22): For the Cancer zodiac sign, it is advised to wear red sarees and colourful bangles while performing Karwachauth Puja.

>LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23): Leo ladies should wear colours like red, orange, pink or golden as these colours will be proved blissful.

>VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22): Women with Virgo signs should wear red, green or golden sarees on Karwa Chauth day for a happy married life.

>LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22): Libra women should wear red, golden or silver coloured clothes.

>SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21): Red colour will suit the best to women with Scorpio sign. One can also opt for a maroon or golden lehenga, saree or suit.

>SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21): Women with the Sagittarius sign are advised to wear sky blue or yellow coloured clothes to please the Moon god and seek blessings for a successful married life.

>CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19): For Capricorn, blue will be prove auspicious.

>AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18): Women whose zodiac sign is the Aquarius sign can wear blue clothes or silver clothes on Karwachauth.

>PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20): Yellow or golden or combination of both colours will fulfil all the wishes for Pisces on Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chawth.

