Karwa Chauth 2021: This Festive Season, Choose From These Stunning Looks to Stand Out From the Crowd

For married Hindu women, Karwa Chauth is a very special festival observed with immense love and dedication seeking blessings for their husbands. ‘Shringar’ apart from other aspects of this occasion is considered an equally crucial part. So, this year if you are eager to pick a fabulous style to stun during your Karwa Chauth, look no further. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth today, October 24, we present to you a curated style guide 2021 for you to take a pick from:

Saree

This 9 yards of elegance is one of the most classic attires that can be worn to up the beauty quotient on any auspicious occasion. Look your best in a green, red, pink, mauve saree; style it with an exquisite choker, or metallic bangles, or traditional gold jewellery and stun this Karwa Chauth. You can also style your saree with a crop top, off-shoulder, halter neck, boat-neck blouses to add oomph.

Gown

Dazzle in a gorgeous gown to give a contemporary twist to your traditional look. The flared look of the gown elevates the regal, princess-like vibe. Wear it with nude lipstick and dangling earrings to complete the look. Leave your hair braided or a side-parted and let your spectacular look do the talking.

Lehenga

Lehengas would be a lovely, go-to outfit to heighten the happy festive spirit. You may go for the ones with exquisite embroidery or zari work and be the centre of attention. With hair tied up in a bun, neatly adorned with gajra, you will get to relive the fresh glow of a newly wed woman.

Anarkali suit

Dazzle this Karwa Chauth in an amazing anarkali suit. Accessorize it with a bindi, and subtle stud earrings to let the outfit stand out. This traditional attire will be a beautiful addition to your sartorial choice. Look regal in this ethnic must-have on this auspicious day.

Gharara suit

For those who wish to dress in a traditional yet subtle way, can definitely opt for an easy breezy gharara suit. These are available in bright, lively shades of colours apart from red and maroon. Go for a happy, sunshine yellowish colour pallete to stand out this Karwa Chauth.

Wear silver jhumkas to complete the look.

