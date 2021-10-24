Karwa Chauth 2021: Top Celebrity Picks to Flaunt This Festive Season

Give LOVE a stylish name this Karwa Chauth! Celebrate the warmth of the festival with some interesting ensembles and accessories adorned by Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Kriti Sanon among others. You could either make a dramatic entry in red like Mouni or you could dazzle and shimmer like Deepika and Madhuri. Take your pick!

>Mesmerize like Mouni Roy

Advertisement

Looking rad in red, actor Mouni Roy’s gorgeous red silk chanderi kurta is designed by label Pink City by Sarika. The chevron zardozi embroidery styled with farshi pants and a bandhani dupatta will add the much-needed festivity to your look

>Dazzle like Deepika Padukone

The Time Turner Choker by Amaris is an epitome of grace and royalty. An interplay of precious stones and Mughal motifs, the design celebrates intricate craftsmanship. Wearing this piece of art is actor Deepika Padukone and if you look closer you can see the three Russian emeralds steal the show. The piece is adorned with uncut diamonds, pearls and tanzanite and the pastel colour tone creates a classic and coveted look.

Advertisement

>Megawatt Allure like Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit stuns in blue sharara pants with a Mughal boota kurta designed by Vvani by Vani Vats. The ensemble perfectly embodies the warm, romantic vibe of Karwa Chauth with its intricate mirror work, sublime colour palette and eloquent silhouette.

>Kill it like Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s green gharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti is packed with elements of royalty, sophistication, and finesse. The stylish cuts, well-fitted silhouette, and handcrafted details, along with traditional embroidery, is a perfect mix of tradition with a contemporary twist.

>A Sharara Start with Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty’s purple lehenga set by Prathyusha Garimella is a fine blend of intricate zardozi, gota patti and sequin work. In addition, the gorgeous purple warp geometric sleeves’ short jacket with an embroidered belt adds pizzazz to the overall look.

>Minimalistic Magic with Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor looks all things festive in the Red Sufi anarkali by Gulabo Jaipur. When comfort is key, this gorgeous red block printed cotton anarkali stands out when paired with chikan pants and an organza dupatta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.