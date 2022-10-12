Karwa Chauth 2022: Consume These Food Prior To the Fasting Day

Married women in North India who intend to fast from dawn to moonrise on October 13, 2022 are busy making preparations as Karwa Chauth draws near. There is a lot on their plate before the celebration, from applying lovely mehndi designs to finalizing the customary clothing for the day with matching accessories. Making a sargi ki thaali is one of the day’s most significant ceremonies. Mothers-in-law tenderly give their daughters-in-law this customary thali, which consists of 7, 9, or 11 different sorts of bite-sized food dishes. These foods ensure that a person is hydrated while fasting and gets her daily allowance of essential nutrients to avoid headaches and other health problems.

Karwa Chauth fasting can be rather difficult and taxing, thus it’s critical to provide sargi the proper nutrients not only on the day of the fast but also the day before. It’s crucial to get ready before Karwa Chauth fasting to prevent health problems.

While it’s important to include nutrients in your Karva Chauth sargi, you need also be mindful of the foods you treat your stomach to the night before. Your meals the day before should be digestion-friendly to prevent feeling lightheaded during your fast. Avoid eating large meals the night before Karwa Chauth since they could make you feel uncomfortable or make you feel bloated all day.

Therefore, what must one eat before observing a Karwa Chauth. Here are few healthy alternatives:

Quinoa pulao with vegetables: This dish goes well with low-fat curd. Dal (traditional yellow moong dal) can be eaten with jowar or oats roti and vegetable stew. Oats chilla with vegetables and mint-coriander chutney are options. Paneer-stuffed roti and low-fat curd are yet another wholesome choice. Smoothies made with curd, fruit, chia seeds, pumpkin, and watermelon seeds are also an option.

During the Karwa Chauth fast, it’s crucial to keep your calcium levels in control and to stay hydrated. You might have some hydrating liquids the day before your fast.

Citrus fruit juices, such as those from pomegranate, orange, and pineapple, have a high water content and can help make up for dehydration. Coconut water with chia or sabja seeds: This is the ideal detox water for the day because it not only keeps you hydrated but also maintains the balance of your electrolytes. Lemon water, which has higher electrolytes by nature. Lassi, which has good bacteria in it that lubricates the intestines and promotes easy digestion. A fresh fruit shake with the perfect blend of all things nutritional.

Thus, now is the moment for everyone who is fasting to wise up by providing a nourishing start to the day while you can still adhere to tradition. The strategy is to eat till you’re satisfied, but eat sensibly.

