Home » News » Lifestyle » When is Karwa Chauth 2022? Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Moon Sighting Time

When is Karwa Chauth 2022? Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Moon Sighting Time

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Karwa Chauth 2022: On this day, married women observe fast for the entire day for the longevity and safety of their husbands. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Karwa Chauth 2022: On this day, married women observe fast for the entire day for the longevity and safety of their husbands. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Karwa Chauth 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, this year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13

Advertisement

HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH 2022: Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated by married Hindu women. The day is widely celebrated in north and western India. According to the Hindu calendar, this year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13.

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

On this day, married women observe fast for the entire day for the longevity and safety of their husbands. Those who observe fast even don’t take water during the day. They end the fast after sighting of the moon. To break the fast, women look at the moon followed by their husbands face through a sieve. After the end of the all rituals the husbands feed their wives with food.

Advertisement

Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon day in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. Every year, the day is observed on chaturthi tithi of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. Like many other Hindu festivals Karwa Chauth is also based on lunar calendar and the date as well as the auspicious timing for the rituals is decided according to the rising of the moon. The married women also worship Karwa Maata on this day for long life of their husbands.

RELATED NEWS

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13. The Chaturthi Tithi will commence at 1:59 AM on Thursday, October 13, and end at 3:08 AM on Friday, October 14.

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to conduct the puja will be from 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM. The timings for married women to observe the fast will be from 6:20 AM to 8:09 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Sighting

Then moon rising is expected at 8:09 PM. However, according to the weather conditions, the timings could vary in some parts of the country.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: October 06, 2022, 15:20 IST
last updated: October 06, 2022, 15:20 IST