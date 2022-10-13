Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Moon Sighting Time

HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH 2022: Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated by married Hindu women. The day is widely celebrated in north and western India. According to the Hindu calendar, this year Karwa Chauth will be observed today on Thursday, October 13.

On this day, married women observe fast for the entire day for the longevity and safety of their husbands. Those who observe fast even don’t take water during the day. They end the fast after sighting of the moon. To break the fast, women look at the moon followed by their husbands face through a sieve. After the end of the all rituals the husbands feed their wives with food.

Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon day in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. Every year, the day is observed on chaturthi tithi of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. Like many other Hindu festivals Karwa Chauth is also based on lunar calendar and the date as well as the auspicious timing for the rituals is decided according to the rising of the moon. The married women also worship Karwa Maata on this day for long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13. The Chaturthi Tithi will commence at 1:59 AM on Thursday, October 13, and end at 3:08 AM on Friday, October 14.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to conduct the puja will be from 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM. The timings for married women to observe the fast will be from 6:20 AM to 8:09 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Sighting

Then moon rising is expected at 8:09 PM. However, according to the weather conditions, the timings could vary in some parts of the country.

