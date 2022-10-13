Karwa Chauth 2022: Restaurants To Have A Romantic Dinner In Delhi

Karwa Chauth celebrates love and dedication in a relationship. Well, make this one special by taking out the time and whisking your partner out on a long-awaited date. Do not start looking for restaurants. We have made it a little easier for you by picking out three places that would make your spouse fall in love with you all over again. Sounds cheesy? But food after a long day fast is bound to trigger that lovely emotion. Head to these places for a lovely day.

The Westin Gurgaon

Celebrate your internal bond under the canopy of stars at the Westin Gurgaon. Your special one deserves the most special evening. Celebrate your forever in the lap of luxury and customise your evening in a way that’s as special as your bond. Indulge in a private cabana by the poolside with a lavish selection of gourmet decadence and bespoke intimate celebrations, tailor-made and specially curated to make your evening an enthralling and memorable affair.

Greatwall Restro-Bar, Model Town

This hangout-style venue offers authentic Indian delicacies in a space decorated with vintage posters. This elegant restaurant, located in the heart of North Delhi is a must-visit when you wish to go for a magical date. And when you land up here with your special someone, you should not miss out on their dal makhani, butter chicken and crispy chicken.

Imperfecto, Dwarka

This Insta-worthy and gorgeous eatery has amazing interiors that will surely add that dash of magical hint to your time here. This place makes for a fantastic place for pampering after a long day of fasting.

