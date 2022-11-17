Kasauli To Manali, Places To Visit in Himachal Pradesh

There are so many beautiful places in India that can take our breath away and Himachal Pradesh is surely one of them, especially in winter. Covered with snow, Himachal has become the most visited place by not only Indians but foreigners as well.

The snowfall here in winter is the main attraction for tourists, and people make the most of this beautiful sight. If you are planning a winter trip to Himachal Pradesh, you should be aware of some tourist attractions.

Shimla is the capital of Himachal Pradesh and is known for its natural beauty. For centuries, tourists have been drawn to this hill station, situated at an altitude of 2200 meters. Check out Mall Road, Toy Train Ridge, and other attractions. The ancient structures and local cuisine will make your heart sing. If you haven’t been to this beauty, today we will help you to visit its most amazing places.

Kinnaur is also referred to as the “Land of God." Kinnaur is a city on the banks of two rivers, the Sutlej and the Baspa. In Kinnaur, you can also visit many temples and monasteries. Believe me, this place will keep calling you back.

Kasauli city full of natural beauty is small, but it is very popular among tourists due to its beauty and calm environment.

The natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh’s Billing Valley captivates everyone. This tranquil location is also known for its adventure activities. You can also go paragliding or trekking here.

Dharamshala is a popular Himachal Pradesh hill station known for its beauty. The upper part of Dharamshala is also known as Mcleodganj, and it is worth visiting. If you visit Dharamshala, you should stop by Kangra.

Manali is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most beautiful destinations. You will find peace here with snowfall, green fields, lakes, and gardens full of beautiful flowers. Manali offers a variety of adventure activities in addition to sightseeing.

Spiti Valley is well-known for its cold desert. Tourists are drawn to the snowy mountains that surround them.

