Kasauli To Tirthan Valley, 5 Pocket-Friendly Travel Destinations In Himachal Pradesh

A traveller is lurking inside every one of us. When we get bogged down by our professional responsibilities, the wanderlust in us gets triggered. And embarking on a trip to the tranquillity of hill stations is the best way to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and leave all your worries behind. However, one of the major hindrances that might stop you from indulging in the luxuries of the mountains can be the budget. Nevertheless, the lofty, snow-covered peaks of Himachal Pradesh not only offer you scenic vistas but the trip will also be pocket-friendly.

Here is a list of some amazing destinations in Himachal Pradesh that will provide you with a beautiful touring experience, that too within your budget:

Kasauli

Kasauli is a charming hill town tucked away in the lap of Himachal Pradesh. Comparatively, the place is quite cheaper than Manali or Nainital. Long walks can be taken on the Dhauladhar Ranges’ natural pathways in Kasauli. Some of the top sights of the location are the Christ Church, Lower and Upper Mall, Monkey Point, and the Sabathu Fort. For adventurous souls, Kasauli is also the hub of thrilling activities, such as trekking, paragliding, and camping.

Kasol

Contrary to popular belief, Kasol is quite a budget-friendly option for mountain lovers. From cheap Reggae bars and Internet cafes to pocket-friendly lodging places, Kasol is a haven for travellers. Fruit orchards are found in abundance in this region. Kasol is the ideal place for hippies and tourists, seeking rave parties. It is a great location for hikers and backpackers with fun activities like water rafting and fishing on the Parvati River. Several hiking routes, including the Kasol-Malana, Kasol-Kheer Ganga, and Kasol-Tosh treks are also major attractions.

Mcleodganj

With just the basic requirements of food and lodging, you can undertake a blissful and contentful trip to Himachal Pradesh’s Mcleodganj. Dotted with ancient Tibetan monasteries, museums, roaring waterfalls, and of course snow-capped peaks, Mcleodganj is a paradise to be precise. Indulge in the traditional cuisines of the place or feel the adrenaline as you go on a trek and enjoy a serene camping experience at Mcleodganj.

Kufri

If adventure is what your soul desires, then look nowhere else other than Kufri. At approximately 6000 rupees, you can enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the place, encircled by lofty mountains, quaint hamlets, fascinating valleys, and a wide range of flora and fauna. If you want to enjoy the pristine wildlife, then do visit the Himalayan National Park.

Tirthan Valley

Another budget-friendly travel destination in Himachal Pradesh is the Tirthan Valley. With travel packages starting from 5000 onwards, you can have a comfortable experience at this place, enjoying the picturesque Serloskar Lake, Jalori Pass, and the rustic Jibhi village.

