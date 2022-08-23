Kashmir: Look For These Handicrafts On Your Next Trip To The Mountains

Kashmir is one of the most beautiful states in India and is also a tourist favourite destination. From taking a gondola ride through the clear waters of the Dal lake in Srinagar to visiting the Apharwat peak, you cannot run out of interesting things to do in Kashmir.

However, along with beautiful and scenic spots, Kashmir also boasts of the most talented craftsmen who produce the most delicate handicrafts known to society. Here’s a list for you to choose from, for the next time you visit Kashmir.

Sozani embroidery

A kind of stunning and intricate form of hand embroidery which features a combination of basic and reinforced stitches, Kashmiri Sozani embroidery is usually performed by an expert ‘sozankar’. Popularly found on clothes, shawls, pherans and luxurious fabrics such as silk and pashmina, it is known for bright colours and being extremely visually attractive.

Papier Mache

One of the most popular forms of handicrafts in Kashmir is Papier Mache, a form of craft that is said to have its origins in Persia. Meticulously done and resembling everything from a butterfly to a flower, there are no dearths of forms that Papier Mache can take. Presently, a variety of aesthetic products such as decorative pieces, bowls, cups, trays and jewelry boxes are available in Kashmir. Choose among an assortment of bright colors and geometric patterns.

Crewel embroidery

Yet another example of Kashmir’s expert craftsmanship, crewel embroidery is performed by skilled artisans who make chain stitches using fine, wool threads with the assistance of a pointed hook, popularly known as a crewel. The embroidery is popularly found in several kinds of fabrics such as silk, organza, velvet, and many more. Similar to many of Kashmir’s crafts, crewel embroidery also seeks inspiration from nature.

Walnut wood handicrafts

One of the most popular trees in Kashmir, Walnut trees are known for their delicious and beneficial kernels, and also its deeply scented, powerful wood that finds relevance in various forms of furniture, and decorative items such as trays, boxes, and candle stands. The wood from a walnut tree is of superior quality because of its even tone and fine texture, making it easier to maneuver. Walnut wood is also popular for its pest-control abilities, making it the ideal choice for a closet.

