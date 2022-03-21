Kashmir To Coorg, 5 Places To Keep in Mind When You Plan Your Next Vacation

As the coronavirus pandemic eases, many have started to move out of their homes, planning vacations and exploring different places. This time, when you step out of your home to refresh your mind and to spend some time, think of these 5 places in India.

Here is the list of 5 places in the country, where you can just chill and do nothing.

Kashmir

Kashmir is called heaven on earth. Thousands of tourists from across the world visit this place to see its beauty and explore its culture and food. You might want to plan a trip to the Valley next.

Jaisalmer

You will get to know about the wonderful history of forts in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Here you can ride a camel on the sand, which is spread over the miles and you can also enjoy the bonfire at night. In the Havelis here, you will get a glimpse of the era of kings and emperors.

Manali

Every year, thousands of tourists flock to Manali to enjoy the Beas River, scenic trails surrounded by mountains, pleasant weather, and beautiful natural views. The beautiful views here will freshen both your heart and your mind.

Coorg

If you want to go somewhere secluded away from the noise and hustle-bustle of the city, then Coorg is the place for you. Situated in the mountains of Karnataka, visit the place to take a break from your monotonous life. Ideal for nature lovers, the place is full of scenic mountains, tea gardens, and greenery.

Goa

Goa, more popular for parties and drinks, is much more than that. The simple beach town is refreshing, chilled out, and pristine, which you need the most. With many untouched beaches to explore, taste varieties of seafood, experience hippie culture, spirituality, and religion, Goa is an ideal holiday destination.

