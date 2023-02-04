Kashmir to Puducherry, 5 Perfect Destinations For A Vacation in February

February offers the perfect weather for a family holiday to some of India’s most enticing tourist locations. From beaches to mountains and outdoor adventures, the options are too many. The weather in the hills is not too cold whereas the plains have the ideal balance of warm days and cool nights. The absence of humidity along the coast and the breezy nights in desert places like Rajasthan make them travelling a pleasure. If you have also been planning to go out on a vacation, here are 5 beautiful destinations you could go to this February.

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg is blanketed in a deep layer of pure, white snow during the winter. This snow begins to melt in February, making space for the green foliage to peek through and announce the approach of summer. Take a break from your routine by snowboarding, going on snowy walks, or relaxing at one of the many resorts nearby.

Bir Billing, Himachal

Bir Billing is a fantastic destination in February because of its stunning skies, fresh air, and lush surroundings. And if you like adventure sports enthusiasts, Bir Billing is the place for you. The destination is popular for paragliding. Additionally, the location offers a variety of hiking and nature walks.

Goa

One of the top destinations in India to visit in February is Goa. The busiest commercial months in Goa are November through January. However, February is a more tranquil month if you want to explore. Goa is just as charming as it is at any other time of the year. The Goa Carnival, which takes place every year in February, transforms the state of Goa into a bustling stage.

Jodhpur

Jodhpur, one of the greatest places to visit in February in India, has ideal weather (warm days, chilly nights), which will make seeing the city’s numerous forts a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Visit the bustling markets, take in the stunning vistas of the blue city, and buy traditional Rajasthani goods here. Don’t forget to savour the desert specialities and a traditional Rajasthani Thali, which includes meals like ker sangri and bajre ki roti.

Puducherry

The coastal town, which is a union territory of India, exhibits strong French cultural influences (because of its colonialisation). The town has everything you would expect from a little French town, including clear waters, white sands, and stunning architecture. Not only that, but the area is welcoming to young people and tourists, with plenty of inexpensive eateries and accommodations to make your stay comfortable.

