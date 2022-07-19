Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In a Rs. 23k Dress As She Celebrates Birthday In Maldives With Friends And Family

Katrina Kaif turned 39 last Saturday and is currently celebrating the grand event with her family Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Isa Kaif and the closest of her pals Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, Sebastian Laurent Michel, Karishma Kohli, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh and Ileana D’Cruz.

The stars have been setting some major fashion goals on this trip but one specific outfit that Katrina wore on her birthday vacay is making fans go crazy and we are here with the details of it.

Katrina took to her Instagram story to post a picture with her sister Isa Kaif and actress Sharvari Wagh wearing a v-neck dress with quirky prints.

Katrina’s easy breezy dress is from the clothing label Max Mara and is worth 295$ (USD) which if converted to the Indian rupee is a whopping Rs 23,597 dress.

Katrina kept her look rather minimal with a simple hairdo, nude lips and an uber-cool pair of shades.

This beautiful semi-sheer cotton muslin fabric is a perfect outfit to take along if you are heading toward the beach anytime soon.

