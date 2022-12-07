Katrina Kaif To Patralekhaa; Celebs Who Ditched Pastels For Red Lehengas

Wedding season is here and we know it’s a difficult task for the bride-to-be to decide what to wear on her special day. From mirror work to pastels to outfits with gota-patti, there are many options for brides out there. Although pastels are in trend for some time, the traditional red lehenga cannot go out of style and we cannot deny the fact that the colour enhances the bridal look. Red is also considered as the ‘subh’ colour.

In past, many celebrities in the film industry opted for this ‘traditional bride colour’ for their special day. Katrina Kaif to Patralekhaa, here are the actresses who went for breathtaking red wedding lehengas and stunned fans.

Advertisement

1) Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani recently married her longtime boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya. For the big day, Hansika opted for a heavily-embroidered gold and red lehenga set paired with a matching embellished zari dupatta. She accessories her look with kaleeras, bangles, a choker necklace, nath, mang tika and earrings. To complete her look she went with bold makeup and a sleek hairdo. The couple tied the knot at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in a grand wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

2) Mouni Roy

Advertisement

Mouni Roy married her beau Suraj Nambiar after dating for three years this January, in a traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremony in Goa. For her Bengali wedding, Mouni donned a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga with bold floral motifs paired with a double organza dupatta inscribed with the blessing ‘Ayushvati Bhava’ embroidered in gold zari on the hem. She accessorised her bridal outfit with green-gold jewellery. She wore a heavy choker necklace, a matha patti, huge danglers and a small nath.

Advertisement

3) Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year on December 9 in Rajasthan in a private ceremony in the presence of their friends and family. For her bridal look, the actress opted for a classic Sabyasachi Mukherjee red lehenga meticulously crafted in handwoven matka silk, sporting a veil that was trimmed with handmade kiran as a homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots. She paired her lehenga with a heavy gold choker necklace with uncut diamonds, huge jhumkas, a dual matha patti with maangtika, bangles with Kaleera and a huge traditional nath.

5) Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh. The actress wore a bright red tulle embroidered buti saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Patralekhaa’s bridal attire also consisted of red and white shankha pola bangles and alta. She wore a dupatta with a Bangla embroidered border bearing the phrase written by Sabyasachi himself, ‘“Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay shomorpon korilam" which meant “I surrender my heart filled with love to you."

Her look was complemented by jewelry crafted of 22k gold and diamonds, including a kundan encrusted mathapatti, a statement nath, kundan studded jhumkas, and a statement ring.

6) Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a traditional wedding in 2018 in Mumbai. The actress wore a traditional red and gold lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil. The lehenga and dupatta featured beautiful lotus motifs. She completed her look with a multi-layered matha patti, a choker necklace, a layered long necklace, small jhumkas, red bangles with kaleera and red lips.

ALSO READ: 5 Ways to Style Sequin Gowns. Courtesy: Bollywood Fashionistas

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here