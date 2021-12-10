Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Did Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Bauer Apply His Beauty Philosophy on Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan on December 9. So, when the pictures of the newlyweds surfaced on social media, it not only broke the internet but also gave fashion goals for the wedding season. While Katrina’s traditional red lehenga by Sabyasachi was the talk of the town, it was her minimal makeup with a dash of bridal glow that caught our attention.

Creating magic with his brushes, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer was the man behind Katrina’s gorgeous look at her wedding. Speaking about being part of the celebrations, Daniel says, “Feels truly blessed to be part of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding celebrations." The look Katrina sported at her wedding featured nude lips and kohl-laden eyes.

Keeping it fresh and minimal, Daniel is of the opinion that as a makeup artist, his beauty philosophy is ‘see the person first and the makeup second’. And Katrina’s makeup definitely did justice to her personality. All smiles and looking gorgeous, the makeup complemented her red bridal lehenga and traditional jewellery. And like they say, it’s all in the details. The tiny red bindi Katrina sported added a pop of colour to her minimal makeup.

In a world, where brides love to accentuate their features with makeup, Katrina’s no make-up look felt like a breath of fresh air. Talking about what new-age brides want? Daniel shares, “Modern brides all over India want to blend the old with the new, while still being true to themselves."

While Katrina chose to keep her wedding makeup simple and sweet, we can’t wait to see what her makeup looked like for her sangeet and haldi functions. The wedding festivities which took place over three days (December 7 to December 9), saw the couple take the traditional look with their respective ensembles. Vicky opted for a gold Benarasi silk tissue safa paired with a handcrafted kilangi, and Katrina’s hair was neatly tied into a bun covered in white flowers. Hairstylist Amit Thakur gave her a middle parting which brought attention to her face and accentuated the matha patti and nath. The hassle-free hairdo did justice to Katrina’s beautiful face.

