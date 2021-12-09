Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bollywood Approved Lehengas to Rock this Wedding Season

The rumour mills are running over time with what designer ensemble Katrina Kaif has chosen to wear at her wedding. While we still debate on whether she chose between Sabyasachi or Manish Malhotra lehengas, we just can’t wait to see what the Sooryavanshi actress will walk down the aisle in. While Katrina Kaif keeps us guessing with what she will be wearing at her wedding ceremony, we pick some gorgeous lehengas worn by our favourite Bollywood stars and designed by some of India’s best fashion designers. Each ensemble donned by the actresses are a perfect choice to get you wedding ready!

Though Pink and Red, seem to be a favourite shade to pick for your wedding lehenga, there’s also lavender to coral, and ivory and gold, you can experiment with this wedding season. With bold silhouettes to traditional embroideries taking centre stage, give your lehenga the love it deserves this wedding season.

>Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra

The breath-taking and gorgeous Alia Bhat looks radiant in a Manish Malhotra holographic chikankari lehenga paired with an embellished corset blouse. The outfit makes for a perfect ensemble for a cocktail or sangeet evening, where you can let your hair down and dance the night away.

>Sara Ali Khan in Mayur Girotra

Sara Ali Khan stuns in a Gadwal silk printed lehenga from Mayur Girotra’s Baawli couture collection. Featuring a melange of colours complementing the printed lehenga, the ensemble is enhanced with intricate embroidery amalgamated with gota, mirrors and tilla sequins.

>Janhvi Kapoor in Rahul Mishra

Love nature? Then this mushroom hand embroidered lehenga paired with an embroidered blouse and Dupatta by Rahul Mishra is a must have. Looking stunning, Janhvi rocks this silk organza lehenga set with pizazz.

>Bhumi Pednekar in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

How elegant does Bhumi Pednekar look in this cream and gold hand embroidered lehenga, designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Detailed with thread work, mirrors, gota and resham, the lehenga is a perfect choice for a wedding reception or sangeet ceremony.

>Aditi Rao Hydari in Tarun Tahiliani

The ever-graceful Aditi Rao Hydari is seen here in a Tarun Tahiliani handloom kalidar lehenga from the label’s textile series. Paired with a brocade blouse and crinkled dupatta, the lehenga is a vibrant piece in the shades of ivory and magenta.

>Dia Mirza in Sanjev Marwaaha

Inspired by Mughal floral and architectural motifs, Dia Mirza’s leffet by Sanjev Marwaaha lehenga set is one of a kind. The ivory with gold weave bridal lehenga is made from pure linen satin silk with golden kasab woven and it is embellished with zardozi embroidery.

>Priyanka Chopra in Falguni Shane Peacock

Priyanka is seen wearing an exquisitely handcrafted beige-based, ivory lehenga with intricate embroidery of silver and gold; and adorned with pearls, sequins, crystals and beads. The lehenga is styled with a crystal-encrusted, full sleeves blouse and tulle dupatta.

