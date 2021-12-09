Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Couple Dazzled in Sabyasachi Ensembles

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially husband and wife, and we can’t keep calm. The Power Couple got hitched on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The celebrations, which commenced on December 7, saw the couple’s family and friends engage in a series of fun festivities which included a sangeet followed by a mehendi and haldi ceremony.

The actors were all smiles as they were captured in the corridors on their wedding day. According to reports, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding ensembles were designed by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi who has become a household name when it comes to Big Fat Bollywood Weddings, saw the newlyweds don the designer’s signature style for their wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

Katrina and Vicky took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (sic)"

Katrina Kaif looked surreal in a red traditional embroidered lehenga teamed with a gorgeous net dupatta with an embellished border placed over her head. The look was adorned with Sabyasachi fine jewellery featuring an exquisite maang tika and nose ring with uncut diamonds and precious stones. Also, Katrina was spotted wearing gold kalires.

Matching steps with his wife and keeping it stylish, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an ivory-coloured printed sherwani and paired his classic wedding ensemble with handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewellery. Vicky completed his look with an ivory-beige sehra and broach. Both the attires were infused with traditional motifs, and we love how the respective ensembles complemented the newlyweds. The statuesque architecture of Fort Bawara played the perfect backdrop for the couple as they walked hand in hand post the ceremony.

Advertisement

Katrina’s personal style may be sporty and when it comes to movie promotions you get to see her draped in gorgeous saris. From Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra to Rahul Mishra, the actress has loved keeping it desi and traditional. And we are not surprised that she chose a traditional lehenga for her big day. Katrina looked beautiful in the red and gold combination giving future brides a perfect mood board for all things wedding!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.