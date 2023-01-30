Katrina Kaif's Minimal Makeup Looks Are A Lifesaver, Here Is All That You Need To Know About Them

Over time and again, Katrina has been very loud and clear about the fact that she does not like loud makeup and that she has always preferred to do her own makeup. But, having said all of that she sure does like to experiment with makeup every now and then and that was one of the primary reasons owing to which she came up with her own make-up brand. One of the beauty looks that has caught everyone’s attention in the last couple of years is the minimal makeup look that she has completely aced.

Recently, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ actress shared the cutest picture of herself in order to celebrate her 70 million followers on Instagram. This minimal makeup look featured nothing but a thin stroke of eyeliner, a slight hint of kohl and mascara. For her lips, she went with a rather glossy nude shade. The classic white t-shirt and denim look accessorised with golden rings will forever have our hearts.

It is not the first time that she has nailed a minimal makeup look, if there is anyone who can do it with utter finesse, then it is nobody but Katrina Kaif. In one of the holidays that she went on with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, the actress was seen sporting a look where she had literally no makeup on except for some face moisturiser and her favourite glossy nude lips.

Even during the promotions of her film ‘Phone Bhoot’ she absolutely pulled off the most fantastic minimal makeup look. One cannot even imagine pulling such a look off that too with a saree, but Katrina loves challenges. All she did was apply some good old kohl on her eyes and some highlighter on her cheeks. She opted for a nude lip shade that went extremely well with the saree.

