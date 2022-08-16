Katrina Kaif's New Airport Look Screams The Fact That Comfort Is King

Admit it or not, every once in a while when Katrina Kaif does give us an appearance it is super wholesome. And, her new airport look is as relatable as it can get.

Let’s just face the facts, not all of us have it in us to come out or walk inside an airport in pointed shoes and the sleekest dresses- we only wish we had that skill. But, Kat is our saviour girl who was recently spotted stepping out of the airport in an Anine Bing sweatshirt and joggers.

Advertisement

Not going to lie, sweatshirts always feel like the much-needed warm hug that we all deserve at the end of the day and we know that Kat is a big fan and owns some of the coolest sweatshirts in town.

This boxy fit Anine Bing sweatshirt screams comfort and we are all for it. This muted grey wear costs around Rs. 14,700 and the actress paired it with red joggers and classic white sneakers.

She accessorised her look with round shades and tied her hair in a ponytail and we are all for this super cool, at-ease dressing.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here