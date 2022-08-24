Keep a Close Eye Out for These Early Indications of Heart Failure

Following the recent deaths of young celebrities like Sidharth Shukla (40), Puneeth Rajkumar (44), KK (53) and Brahma Swaroop Mishra (36) who passed away from heart failure despite their motivational workout regimens, Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader, actor, and Tik-Tok star, has once again brought attention to the warning signs of heart conditions. When the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently is compromised or the heart muscle is prone to damage, heart failure results.

Did you realise? The bulk of the time, a heart attack or coronary artery disease is what causes the damage. Additionally, poor heart valve function, untreated high blood pressure, or hereditary illness may all be risk factors for the development of heart failure. Whatever the cause, a failing heart can no longer pump blood as efficiently as it once could to meet the body’s demands for oxygen-rich blood.

Few people are aware that heart attacks can also be silent, but we frequently associate them with severe chest pain and clutching our chests. Men and women can also experience cardiac arrest in different ways, so it is important to raise awareness of the causes, symptoms, treatments, and healthy prevention advice for this lifestyle disease. A heart attack happens when the arteries supplying the heart are blocked or significantly narrowed, reducing or obstructing the blood flow that supplies oxygen to the heart muscle.

Did you know that a heart attack can occur without you even realising it? Yes, you’re right. Many people do not even learn they have had a heart attack until weeks or months later because the symptoms are so mild that people do not take them seriously at all. For example, you may feel like you have the flu or a sore muscle in your chest, while other symptoms may include jaw pain, fatigue, indigestion, chest pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats, lightheadedness, nausea, vomiting, and heartburn.

Several early heart failure symptoms and indicators have been identified by Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

Fatigue: Tiredness or weariness might result from the heart’s inability to adequately pump oxygen-rich blood to meet the body’s energy requirements. As a result, one will find it difficult to do their everyday tasks.

Activity limitations: People with heart failure frequently find it difficult to go about their daily lives since they get weary and out of breath easily. They'll frequently be exhausted and unable to concentrate at work.

Congestion: Fluid accumulation in the lungs can make breathing difficult and cause symptoms including coughing, wheezing, and congestion.

Edema or ankle swelling: This condition occurs when fluid builds up in the ankles, legs, thighs, and belly because the heart lacks the necessary pumping ability to move exhausted blood back up from the lower extremities. Many people can gain weight as a result of drinking too much fluid.

Shortness of breath: You'll be surprised to learn that having trouble breathing is a common sign of heart failure. It is more difficult for used blood's carbon dioxide to be converted to new oxygen when there is fluid in the lungs. Due to gravity's ability to cause fluid from below the lungs to go up one's torso, lying down may make it more difficult to breathe.

Confused or impaired thinking: Memory loss and mental confusion are two symptoms of confused or impaired thinking that can occur in some persons.

Lack of appetite, nausea: Due to the digestive system receiving less blood, problems with digestion can occur. As a result, there will be symptoms like decreased appetite and sometimes even nausea.

Increased heart rate: Are you aware of an elevated heart rate? Heart palpitations, which feel like your heart is beating or racing, will also be experienced. Once you become aware of these warning signs, it will be essential for you to visit a doctor.

