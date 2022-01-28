Keep a Watch on Dehydration: These Symptoms Indicate Lack of Water in Body

Many people consume less water during winter thinking their body does not need water but the truth is our body requires an adequate amount of water in all seasons. Less water in your body can lead to dehydration. Therefore, due to its deficiency, the entire process in our body gets affected. Water maintains moisture in our body and is important to keep our digestive system and respiratory system healthy.

Our body gives us signals, as soon as there is any shortage of water in the body and we must not ignore them.

Keep a watch on these symptoms which could indicate dehydration in the body.

>Dry skin

Lack of water makes our skin dry and in some cases it may result in rashes and itching. Therefore, as soon as you notice these symptoms, start consuming more water.

>Urinary problems

If the colour of your urine is light and transparent, then you have enough water in your body. But, if the colour of urine is yellow and thick, then it is due to a lack of water in the body.

>Bad breath

Due to lack of water in the body may cause dryness in the mouth and throat. This may result in bad breath.

>Increased thirst

Thirst is a common symptom of dehydration. In a state of dehydration, despite drinking water, one feels thirsty again and again.

>Headache and feeling lightheaded

Lack of water in the body also causes mild to severe headache. Water shortage in the body causes a decrease in blood volume which may result in low blood pressure and headache.

