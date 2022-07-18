Keep A Watch On These Symptoms To Avoid Periodontitis

Maintaining oral hygiene is important to prevent gum diseases. Compromising on hygiene can lead to several gum infections and one such common problem is Periodontitis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Periodontitis is a serious gum condition. It can loosen or soften the tissues which hold teeth. Periodontitis can only be resolved through timely treatment. It can severely affect the tissue and bone, which makes teeth brittle. Periodontitis is a common gum infection, but it can be avoided with oral hygiene.

According to dentists, brushing twice a day and flossing regularly can protect teeth from several diseases including Periodontitis. Moreover, periodic dental check-ups can help prevent Periodontitis. Such steps can also help to keep away many gum-related issues.

Common Symptoms of Periodontitis

· Swollen or puffy gums

· Bright red or dusky red gums

· Gums feel tender when touched

· Bleeding gums

· Bad breath

· Pus between your teeth and gums

· Loose teeth or loss of teeth

· Painful chewing

It is important to know the causes of Periodontitis to prevent it. Dentists opine that when proper brushing is compromised it leads to Periodontitis.

The root cause of all gum infections starts when starch and sugar mix up with the bacteria. This leads to the formation of plaque. This plaque is formed regularly. The plaque can lead to the formation of Gingivitis as well. Gingivitis is a milder form of gum infection in which inflammation around gum tissue is noticed.

If such infections are left ignored for long it will lead to tooth loss. Moreover, chronic inflammation can affect the immune system.

