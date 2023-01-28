Every working woman knows how to maintain a fine line between an office look and an after-office party look. Attending a meeting means choosing light and subtle makeup. But an after-office makeup look is all about adding glimmer and extra shine to your persona. Below is a list of the makeup products that’ll get you through your after-office makeup look or any other cocktail party.

Concealer

Even after using your preferred BB cream, you might still have dark circles under your eyes or visible pimple scars. If you want to cover them up well, dab a little concealer and blend only on the areas that need concealing. Apply concealer to get a smooth and natural look. From making you look fresh to giving you a flawless look after a hectic day, concealer should be a part of your makeup.

Foundation

Wearing foundation for a party is essential if you desire to radiate beauty and charm. From brunch dates to late-night parties, a full-coverage foundation is one of the best choices to make. At the coming party, don’t forget to carry a foundation that covers all your black spots and pigmentations and even out your skin tone.

Blush

Apply blush to the apple of your cheeks to get a party look. This makeup product is easy to apply and yet a crucial one for parties. Just a touch of blush is one of the easiest ways to transform your tired look and make you party ready. If you wish to attend a party, then a quick swirl on your cheeks is all you need to enhance your features and look beautiful.

Eyeliner

The eyes are the most beautiful part of the body. They have the power to communicate and reflect your overall personality. If you are attending a party after office, then a liquid liner is among the best options. You can choose winged eyeliner or apply thick black eyeliner and glittery eyeshadows to steal the spotlight. Finish off the eye look with mascara-laden eyelashes.

Lipstick

Parties call for dark and shiny lip shades. If you have been waiting for a long time to flaunt your favourite bright lipstick, then parties are the best occasion. Bright lipsticks can never go wrong if you are attending a party, gathering or wedding. It has the power to elevate your look and add the right amount of oomph to your party look.

