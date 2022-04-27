Keep These Things in Mind if You Are on Your Weight Loss Journey

Weight loss is not an easy process. One needs determination, guidance, and more importantly, the right knowledge to get the best results. Many people might just focus on hitting the gym and diet and overlook a lot of other things. The weight loss journey begins with sustainable living and knowledge about the process. So, if you are someone who is on the road to shedding the extra kilos, then you must take note of these things.

Know the difference between fat and weight

People try to shed weight and become focused on that only. However, weight mainly refers to the muscle weight and not the amount of fat only. While exercising, you have to gain muscles and shed fat to stay attain a healthy weight. Gaining muscle weight not only makes your body strong but also helps in increasing metabolism.

Scales are not always correct

If you remain dependent on the measuring scale to determine your progress, then you are wrong. Out body weight is made up of many things, water, muscles, bone density and so on. While you may be sweating out calories in the gym, your scale might not drip with a significant number. One must keep a track of the BMI and body measurements instead of mass.

More time doesn’t mean better results

If you think by spending three hours in the gym will make you lose weight faster, then stop this right away. One thing that matters more than anything is the intensity of the workout. Just 30 minutes workout done with full power can prove to be more beneficial than a longer session done lazily.

Sleep is key

Sleep plays a great part in making sure your weight loss journey is effective. One must give enough time to the body to rest. If you are well-rested, then you won’t be dependent on sugar and caffeine to boost your energy levels the next morning.

Be regular

If you are working out one week and skipping it next, then the body starts gaining the weight it has lost. This brings you back to square one. Also, eating excess one day and working out a little more the next day doesn’t work for the body. Therefore, you should make sure to follow a regular exercise and diet routine to get the best results.

