Keep Your Cholesterol Level In Check With These 6 Seasonal Vegetables

Eating habits and sedentary lifestyle changes have resulted in bad or elevated cholesterol levels in our bodies. The rise in cholesterol levels leads to serious complications for the heart. Moreover, factors like obesity, excessive alcohol and tobacco, physical inactivity, poor diet, high blood pressure or hypertension may put our heart at a greater risk of such complications.

Maintaining a diet rich in vegetables can help lower your cholesterol levels and improve your overall well-being. Green vegetables are a good source of antioxidants, fibre, and other vital nutrients that usually help the cardiovascular system perform smoothly. Here are a few seasonal vegetables that could help you keep your cholesterol level in check.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It contains a compound called sulforaphane that has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels. You can eat broccoli raw, steamed, roasted, or sautéed, and it makes a great addition to salads, stir-fries, and soups.

Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is rich in nutrients and antioxidants. It contains a high amount of fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels. Spinach can be eaten raw in salads or cooked in stir-fries, omelettes, and soups.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins, minerals and fibre. They contain a compound called beta-carotene, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and lower cholesterol levels. Sweet potatoes can be baked, boiled, or roasted and make a great side dish or main course.

Carrots

Carrots are also rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They contain a compound called beta-carotene, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and lower cholesterol levels. Carrots can be eaten raw, steamed, or roasted, and they make a great addition to salads, stir-fries, and soups.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are also a cruciferous vegetable that is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants. They contain a high amount of fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels. Brussels sprouts can be roasted, sautéed, or steamed, and they make a great side dish or main course.

Cabbage

Cabbage contains a high amount of fibre, which is known to be helpful in keeping the cholesterol level in check. This vegetable can be either eaten raw in salads or cooked in stir-fries, soups, and stews.

