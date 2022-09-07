Keep Your Hair Healthy With Nutritionist Suggested Three Important Tips

Bad hair days are worse, and this can make you feel less confident and affect your mood throughout the day. Taking care of hair is tricky and the confusion increases with the range of products available today in the market.

Before choosing the best product for your hair, you need to look at the problem you want to solve. Is it hair loss? Or your hair growth has slowed? Or perhaps you are looking to solve premature greying?

While it is true that genetics play a good role in the type of your hair, other external factors like pollution and exposure to sunlight may also affect your hair. Generally, we might not have a lot of control over external factors.

But what we can control is our diet. Here is some food advice from Dietician and Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal for healthy hair.

For hair loss, she advised to include almonds, walnuts and eggs in your diet. Almonds and walnuts are rich in vitamins E and B whereas eggs are a good source of protein.

They can trigger hair growth and strengthen your hair. For hair growth, she encouraged people to include amla, curry leaves and fenugreek seeds in their diet. Amla is rich in vitamin E, curry leaves are a good source of antioxidants and fenugreek seeds provide iron and protein. These can stimulate hair growth.

Nmami recommended ashwagandha, vitamin B12, and other B vitamins for premature greying. Additionally, she emphasised healthy dietary practices to enhance hair quality and texture.

