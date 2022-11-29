Keep Your Hair Woes at Bay With Onion Juice

Many of us face hair problems like hair thinning and damage in our everyday lives. During such times, we may end up spending significant amounts of money with hair treatments at salons. If you are looking for cost-effective methods, to stop hair fall and hair thinning, consider natural ingredients or home remedies. You can even add lustre to back to your tresses. One of the most beneficial hair care remedies is using onion.

Onion juice is believed to have properties that can help you to have long, thick and healthy hair.

Though onion juice could be annoying to many due to its pungent smell, it helps with hair growth and in restoring shine. The high sulphur content in onion juice helps in the regeneration of hair follicles. Its antioxidant properties help against premature greying and its antibacterial properties keep the scalp healthy and dandruff-free.

If the onion juice is too pungent for you, you can try out the trick shared by American rapper Cardi B. She recently in an Instagram post credited onions for her long, luscious and healthy hair. Her method will leave your hair smell-free.

Instead of extracting the juice out of onions, the rapper prefers to boil and uses that water to wash her hair. She shared that the process is odourless and adds a natural shine to her locks.

How to make onion juice at home?

To make onion juice at home, peel two onions, chop and then blend them. Using a muslin cloth, squeeze out the juice. Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply it to the scalp and hair. After half an hour, use a gentle shampoo and conditioner to rinse your hair. Wash your hair thoroughly to get rid of the pungent smell.

You can mix this onion juice with coconut or almond oil and give your scalp a good massage and shampoo it off after half an hour. Swap the oil with eggs to provide extra nourishment to your hair. After 30 minutes, wash off your hair using cold water. This concoction will introduce proteins to your hair and nourish your scalp while promoting hair growth.

