Keep Your Hunger Pangs at Bay by Munching on These Healthy Snack Options

At some point, we all have grabbed a sandwich or munched on fritters for a mid-day or evening snack. We are also guilty of opting for jalebi, french fries, or biscuits filled with cream with our cup of hot beverage. Some of us wake up in the middle of the night and give in to the hunger pangs by finishing off our favorite chocolate chip ice cream tub. Basically, snacking refers to having food other than during mealtime. Ideally, snacks are small portions of food and should be lower in calories and a remedy for our hunger pangs. Instead of pairing your hot cup of coffee or tea with moong dal ke vade or samosas, choose an option that will not only keep you healthy but will also prevent acidity and indigestion.

Here are some pointers for you to remember to switch to a healthy option:

Try to stick to healthy snacks. Engage your creative side and come up with interesting food choices to avoid your food from getting boring. To maintain metabolism and aid digestion, instead of having a heavy meal, opt for a lighter meal by reducing the quantity of the food. Keep snacking in every 2-3 hours to keep the hunger pangs at bay. Have protein-rich snacks to make you feel full for a longer time. Snacking may lead to overeating when you are distracted, like eating a pint of ice cream and watching TV. Be mindful while eating and cut down on the portion size.

Here are a few healthy snack options that you can munch on, whether during the day, in the evening, or in the dead of the night:

Boiled eggs: Eggs are healthy and aid in weight loss. It is filling and loaded with proteins that keep you satiated. These are convenient and on-the-go snacks that can be prepared easily. Popcorn: Popcorn is healthy and rich in fiber, however, they are low on calories and can be munched on without guilt. Make sure that your popcorn is not covered in melted butter and salt, or doused with caramel. Makhana: Makhana (foxnuts) is an extremely healthy option and can work as a substitute for popcorn. Just toast them and sprinkle some salt. Bhel: From kids to elders, everyone enjoys a plateful of bhel. It’s made with puffed rice, sev, tamarind chutney, onions, coriander leaves, chilies, and tomatoes, and is delicious food that will help with your cravings. Corn: Roast it. Boil it. Saute it. Or make a salad out of it, corns are a guilt-free snack that is extremely satiating.

