Keeping A Fast? Try These Food Items To Boost Energy While Fasting

Fasting is an act of putting a hold on eating. In many religions, people keep fast to impress god. However, fasting has a huge significance in detoxifying the body. Various nutritionists and doctors recommend keeping fast to release the toxins of the body and to give it a break to detoxify.

Apart from religious reasons, people also have opted to fast as part of their dieting routine. Intermittent fasting is one of the popular forms of diet proven to help lose weight. When people observe fast, they get confused about what to eat during the period. We’ve come up with a list of healthy food items which will keep your body energised and fit during the fast.

Fruits

Fruits are proven to be the best fasting food. Fruits have fibre, vitamins, minerals, and a lot of water which prevents dehydration and provides essential nutrients as well. Fruits like bananas are rich in carbohydrates and protein which helps the body to gain instant energy. Dairy Products

While you are fasting, you should include milk and yoghourt in your diet. They make you feel full and provide the required nutrition to your body. They help in building bone strength as well. Apart from these two, you can have Paneer which is a great source of Protein. Sabudana

Fasting can make you feel hungry more than the regular days. It is because despite eating a variety of things, the staple wheat and rice are missing from your plate. Sabudana is a high-calorie, carbohydrate-rich food that gives the body an energy boost during fasting. It is the best gluten-free alternative to wheat and rice which has numerous benefits like improving digestion, preventing weight gain, and so on. Nuts

Nuts are loaded with antioxidants. They are nutritious, fulfilling, and tasty. If you are starving and don’t want to spend time cooking, then you can pop up some nuts like almonds, peanuts, and so on. They will make your body feel energetic. Juices

Irrespective of fasting, our body needs to be hydrated throughout the day. For this, people can opt for seasonal fruit juices to fulfil the liquid needs and nutritional needs of the body. Instead of opting for packed juices, try to drink something fresh like sugarcane juice, coconut water, and so on.

