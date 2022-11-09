Keeping An Eye On Hormonal Balance Can Improve Female Fertility

We live in an era where everyone is preoccupied with their professional and personal lives. They don’t have time to monitor their entire health. People in this environment encounter health difficulties such as hormone fluctuations and infertility. Hormones are chemical messengers that go via blood vessels to communicate with the rest of the body. Balanced hormones help in the growth and development of the body, metabolism, sexual function, and mood regulation. “Hormones have a powerful influence on the body and play an essential part in reproductive health. In women, they can significantly impact whether or not an egg develops in the ovary or is released, the likelihood of conception, the chance of conception, the survival of the pregnancy, and even the ability to breastfeed after the baby is born," says Dr. Ankush Raut, Senior Fertility Consultant, Apollo Fertility.

The five key hormones in the body are insulin, melatonin, estrogen, testosterone, and cortisol. The fundamental purpose of the endocrine gland in the human body is to secrete hormones into circulation and carry out the necessary activities in various organs. “Anovulation, polycystic ovarian syndrome, hyperprolactinemia, and delayed or prevented fertility can all be caused by a lack or unequal quantity of one or more hormones," adds Dr Raut. If hormonal imbalance is interfering with fertility, an individual should learn about the key fertility hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, luteinizing hormone, thyroid, and prolactin. As a result, maintaining hormonal balance can aid in increasing female fertility, even though symptoms of hormone imbalance impact female fertility.

Symptoms of Hormonal Imbalance

The majority of women have hormonal abnormalities and may exhibit one or more of the following symptoms: In many cases, there are no obvious indicators. These conditions usually result in irregular or missing ovulation, affecting fertility.

Hormonal imbalance is usually undiagnosed until infertility occurs. Symptoms for women include irregular periods and increased hair growth on the face, neck, chest, and back. In addition, unexplained weight gain and constipation. As a result, maintaining hormonal balance is crucial if they are suspected.

Keeping Hormonal Balance at Check

Women must keep a healthy hormonal balance throughout their reproductive years to avoid health concerns such as infertility. Maintaining a healthy hormonal balance is essential for preventing these reasons and improving the overall quality of life. Dr Raut shares a few tried-and-true ways to balance hormones and increase female fertility.

Day-to-day Exercise: Regular exercise strengthens the muscles, improves stamina, promotes flexibility and circulation, decreases stress, depression, and anxiety, and aids in the regular detoxification of surplus hormones and toxins in the body. Exercise has been shown to naturally reduce the stress hormone cortisol while raising the synthesis of feel-good neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin in the brain, enhancing mood and behavior. It also helps to improve estrogen and testosterone, which aid in the relief of menopausal and andropause symptoms. It also inhibits insulin production, lowering the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Maintain physical activity by participating in hobbies and workouts while receiving therapy.

Say yes to a healthy diet: Diet significantly influences hormone balance and can find hormone building blocks in foods we consume. In the same way, nutrients in food can help with fertility, some foods and chemicals added to meals can impact health and fertility. What we eat, when we eat it, and how we eat it are all critical aspects of maintaining hormonal balance that helps to increase female fertility.

Good Hours of Sleep: Lack of sleep creates unneeded stress on the body, raising cortisol levels and disrupting hunger hormones, leptin and ghrelin, resulting in poor appetite, food cravings, and overeating. Sleep deprivation also causes human growth hormone irregularities, which can interfere with metabolism, muscle growth, and glucose management. Every night, try to get at least 8 hours of sleep.

De-stress: Stress may be destructive; it produces extra cortisol and adrenaline. Furthermore, when experiencing long-term chronic stress, hormone levels remain increased, which puts women at risk and increases blood pressure. In addition, obesity, anxiety, triggered by stress can lead to severe health concerns, such as heart disease and diabetes. Rather than allowing stress to dictate our life, experiment with different stress-management methods, such as meditation or listening to peaceful music. Stress management is critical for hormone balance. Also, women can manage stress by taking herbs or vitamins that can help them to boost their fertility.

Never too late or too early

It is never too late or too early to work on regulating cycles and preparing the body for conception, no matter how far along the fertility journey. To operate effectively, the reproductive system requires adequate hormonal balance. Hence, keeping a check on balanced hormones will indeed help in boosting female fertility. Supplements, nutrition, and lifestyle choices are only a few elements of the more incredible picture: living in a holistic, vital way that promotes life development.

